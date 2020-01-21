Motorway mayhem: Road closed as car slams into truck

FILE PHOTO: The Sunshine Motorway is closed at Coolum Beach after a three-vehicle crash this morning.

FILE PHOTO: The Sunshine Motorway is closed at Coolum Beach after a three-vehicle crash this morning. Michelle Munro

THE Sunshine Motorway is closed at Coolum Beach and a woman has been hospitalised after a car reportedly rammed into the back of a truck this morning, creating nightmare peak-hour traffic.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the three-vehicle crash, south of the Yandina Coolum roundabout, just before 8am.

She said the motorway was blocked, with no movement in either direction.

A woman in her 40s has been taken to Nambour Hospital in a stable condition as a precaution, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

Queensland Transport has advised motorists to expect long delays and to seek an alternative transport method.