Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
FILE PHOTO: The Sunshine Motorway is closed at Coolum Beach after a three-vehicle crash this morning.
FILE PHOTO: The Sunshine Motorway is closed at Coolum Beach after a three-vehicle crash this morning. Michelle Munro
Breaking

Motorway mayhem: Road closed as car slams into truck

Ashley Carter
by
21st Jan 2020 8:25 AM | Updated: 9:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Sunshine Motorway is closed at Coolum Beach and a woman has been hospitalised after a car reportedly rammed into the back of a truck this morning, creating nightmare peak-hour traffic.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the three-vehicle crash, south of the Yandina Coolum roundabout, just before 8am.

She said the motorway was blocked, with no movement in either direction.

A woman in her 40s has been taken to Nambour Hospital in a stable condition as a precaution, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

Queensland Transport has advised motorists to expect long delays and to seek an alternative transport method.

More Stories

Show More
coolum beach queensland police road closure scd traffic sunshine motorway traffic
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie man in court after alleged bashing of 70-year-old

        premium_icon Gympie man in court after alleged bashing of 70-year-old

        News THE Gympie region man charged with bashing a 70-year-old man after trying to break into his Southside home has been refused bail in court.

        Dark web drug parcel shocks in delivery mix-up

        premium_icon Dark web drug parcel shocks in delivery mix-up

        Crime How cops caught Joel James Paul Fogg buying drugs from dark web.

        Travel agent ‘cruising’ her way to the top

        premium_icon Travel agent ‘cruising’ her way to the top

        News A passion for travel has set this young ‘rising star’ on a course to success with a...

        Feast your ears on family-fun night out

        Feast your ears on family-fun night out

        News Sound Feat is back for 2020 with a chance for the Noosa community to come together...