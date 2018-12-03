Mountain bike camps motivating kids

RIDE ON: Children mountain biking camps are on these holidays.

RIDE ON: Children mountain biking camps are on these holidays. Contributed

THESE coming summer holidays, Bike On are running their successful mountain biking camps aimed squarely at Noosa's keen young riders between 5 and 14 years.

The bike camps are designed to engage and inspire kids to get outside and enjoy the fantastic local off-road trails.

Bike On provide bikes for anyone unable to bring their own.

Groups are streamed based on riding abilities with the structured sessions delivering a mix of fun bike games teaching and key skills.

Bike On's Justin Wyatt said the skill of some of these young riders is very promising.

"We have to work hard to keep increasing the challenges to match the skill levels of these kids but we take great pride in meeting this challenge,” he said.

Due to the skills, the camps now include Race Training Skills Clinics, an after School Bike Groms Program and a new Gutsy Girls session to encourage more girls into the Bike Camps.

Trophies are presented to children after the camp based on their teamwork, skills and improvement.

"The 'team talk' is an integral part of the camp, the kids get such a buzz from a special mention and it really helps to build their confidence,” Mr Wyatt said.

For camp information, phone 54743322 or visit their website.