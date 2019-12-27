Mountain bikers demand a comfort stop

Mountain bikers in Noosa no longer want to be caught short while out on the Wooroi trails.

Mountain bikers in Noosa no longer want to be caught short while out on the Wooroi trails.

NOOSA'S energetic mountain bike community is busting for Noosa Council to build toilet facilities along its Wooroi forest trails.

More than 640 people have signed a petition started by Tracey Wyatt of local biking company Bike On presented to council.

"The Wooroi trails have steadily become more popular since the trail network has been improved and expanded," she said.

"Most weekends in-excess of 300 riders local and visitors can be seen using the trails and the majority start/finish their ride from either the Gyndier Rd carpark or the Wooroi day use area.

"The venue has designated carparks, trail maps with suggested loops, fantastic signage, water tap, picnic tables all encouraging users but it's lacking in any toilet facilities."

The trails are used by commercial operators who bring in local school students for mountain bike session of up to five hours.

And Bike On during school holidays runs holiday bike trail sessions for about100 children.

"To help maintain a clean environment in this popular location a toilet facility to service the Wooroi MTB trails is considered both vital and urgent by the Noosa mountain bike community," Ms Wyatt said.

Councillor Brian Stockwell who presented the petition, said around 500 signatures were gather over a three-day period.

He said "many tens of thousands of people" use the Wooroi site.

The request has been presented to council CEO Bret de Chastel for further action.