Mountain well tamed by elite runners

CHAMP: Ben Duffus on the way to the summit.

CHAMP: Ben Duffus on the way to the summit. Simon Green

RUNNING: Ben Duffus took back the King of the Mountain crown at Pomona on Sunday, when he snared his third win there in four attempts.

The 26-year-old from Brisbane rushed up and down Mt Cooroora in 23min30sec, to finish about 1min in front of two-time winner Mark Bourne, who got the better of him last year.

While Meg Reeves raised eyebrows by winning the women's division in her first attempt at the 4.2km race, Duffus stormed the event with his display.

He overtook Daniel Jones on the ascent and then bolted down.

"I love this race. I always come back whenever I can because it's just a really fun event that is probably the most scrambly mountain race in Australia,” he said.

"More than that it's the community atmosphere that really makes it so special.”

The winner in 2013 and 2014, he was in Europe in 2015 and 2016 but returned last year, only to be beaten by Bourne, who had won the previous edition.

But he produced one of the race's quickest times in recent years - a 17 second personal best - to reclaim the title yesterday.

"I think we (Mark and I) really push each other along,” he said.

Reeves was crowned Queen of the Mountain despite not setting foot on the mountain before.

Having just moved to Brisbane from Orange, she was eager to attempt the race. The 34-year-old led from start to finish to clock 30min40sec.