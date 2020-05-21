Move to cashless system prompts concerns for elderly

CASHLESS SYSTEM FAVOURED: Businesses worry a full move to card payments due to COVID-19 will hurt the elderly population of Warwick.

CASHLESS transactions have been embraced by the local community in the effort to increase hygiene, but concern is mounting for vulnerable residents, who could be left behind.

Owner of Percy's Fruit Market Percy Pugliese said while his business was predominantly collecting EFTPOS payments, turning away those with cash would isolate some customers.

"I think everyone should accept cash, that's the basis of what our economy was set up by," he said.

"If the elderly haven't got a card then you shouldn't be discriminating (against them)."

Mr Pugliese said with a major elderly population in Warwick, barring cash from businesses will hinder the 'Shop Local' movement.

"If I was an elderly person and I didn't have a credit card and went to use (cash) and they said look I'm sorry we don't accept cash, I'd go somewhere else," he said.

"I wouldn't get a credit card just to support that one business."

But the movement toward cashless transactions for hygiene has have been praised by the Warwick Credit Union's CEO.

Lewis Von Stieglitz said a noticeable decline in the bank's withdrawals should not be feared as there were measures in place to ensure the elderly or low income customers were not left behind.

"I think a lot of elderly people have just liked cash for convenience but what we've been doing is arranging for them to get debit cards and the feedback from that is along the lines of that's great, I never realised it was so easy."

"I think it'll be much easier and more convenient to use electronic the same way that everybody found using notes turned out to be more helpful and convenient than having a pocket full of coins."

But Mr Von Stieglitz said for those still preferred cash, the Credit Union were working to provide fresh notes ordered from the reserve bank.