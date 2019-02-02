‘Move to higher ground’: NQ suburbs going under

Flash flooding at Deeragun, Townsville February 2, 2019. Four-year-old Bailee Hanran stands in her lounge room. Photo: Tess Ikonomou

FAMILIES in Deeragun are losing everything as their homes are inundated with rising flood water.

Left without power or food, residents are wading through chest and waist-high floodwaters.

Emergency services are blocking off several roads and streets in the suburb as they continue the sandbagging effort.

An Emergency Alert flood message was issued earlier for residents in areas adjacent to the Bohle River, Saunders Creek and Stoney Creek, including the suburbs Deeragun, Jensen and Burdell.

Townsville City Council has advised intense rainfall may affect these areas, causing fast-moving and rapidly-rising water levels and leading to flash flooding.

Residents are advised to move to higher ground if they are concerned.

Bohle River flood warning

Major flood levels are peaking at Little Bohle River. Renewed rises are being observed further downstream.

No observations are currently available for the Bohle River at Mt Bohle. Based on upstream river levels, the Bohle River at Mt Bohle is expected to now be above the major flood level of 7.0 metres. The Bohle River at Mt Bohle is likely to remain above the major flood level (7.00m) during Saturday.