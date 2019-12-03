Movie cast live it up in Brisbane

AMERICAN actor Katrina Bowden is the latest star to enjoy the Redlands having just wrapped up local filming on a new movie.

Bowden, best known for her work on US television program 30 Rock, is joined by fellow lead actor Aaron Jakubenko and Neighbours star Tim Kano for the feature film Great White.

Local spots Raby Bay, Redland Bay and Teerk Roo Ra National Park at Peel Island were recruited for filming by production company Thrills and Spills, along with Silver Wings Films and Piccadilly Pictures.

Cast members have spent much of their time around the greater Brisbane region over the past month, with the stars tagging themselves in photos at locations including Fortitude Valley, Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary, Peel Island, Kangaroo Point Cliffs and by the Story Bridge.

Great White is slated for release in 2021, and follows the story of seaplane operators and lovers, Kaz Fellows (Bowden) and Charlie Brody (Jakubenko), along with passengers Joji Minase (Kano), his wife Michelle (Kimie Tsukakoshi) and cook Benny (Te Kohe Tuhaka), who take a flight to the picturesque Hell's Reef.

The idyllic trip turns into a living hell when they become abandoned miles from shore and in grave danger from what lurks just below the surface.

Redland City Council Mayor Karen Williams said Great White was the latest in a line of productions that have chosen to film on the Redlands Coast, with the region's film-friendly reputation continuing to grow.

"More than 85 cast and crew including lead actors Katrina Bowden and Aaron Jakubenko filmed on location at Redlands Coast from October through to November 2019, providing an economic boost for the local community," Cr Williams said.

The film's producer Pam Collis praised the region's pristine natural attractions.

"The producers' impressions of Redlands Coast are that it has such a scenic vista on the doorstep of Brisbane and opens up 'a whole new' film scape yet to be fully realised," Ms Collis said.

Other productions to have filmed on Redlands Coast include Reef Break, Aquaman, Tidelands, Harrow, Safe Harbour, Hoges, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Unbroken and The Chronicles of Narnia: Voyage of the Dawn Treader.

This week Safe Harbour won an International Emmy for Best TV Movie/Miniseries.