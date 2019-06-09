Movie guide

Menu
Taron Egerton in Rocketman.
Taron Egerton in Rocketman. David Appleby - © 2018 PARAMOUN
9th Jun 2019 12:00 PM

NOW SHOWING AT NOOSA CINEMAS:

Rocketman - Nft

Aladdin - Nft

Godzilla

Asterix: The Secret Of The Magic Potion

John Wick: Chapter 3

Red Joan

Tolkien

X-men; The Dark Phoenix - Nft

Roh Live - Faust

Exhibition On Screen - Degas

JOIN the senior's morning tea screening of Red Joan - June 12 complimentary morning tea from 10am - Movie starts at 10.30am tickets on sale now.

Roh live - Faust Screening Wednesday, June 12 at 10.30am.

Exhibition on Screen - Degas - Screening Wednesday, June 12 at 4.30pm

Noosa News

    5 things to do this week...

    Celebrating a high note at Pomona

    Castaways Beach in Noosa set for safer entry

    Tewantin students celebrate Mabo Day

