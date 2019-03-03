Movies for the week
NOW SHOWING AT NOOSA CINEMAS:
A Dog's Way Home
Ben Is Back
Green Book
Greta
Stan and Ollie
King of Thieves
Happy Death Day 2U
What Men Want
Alita: Battle Angel
Escape Room
The Mule
JOIN the Seniors Morning Tea screening of A Dog's Way Home on Wednesday, March 6. Complimentary morning tea will be provided from 10am. Bookings are advised.
See it first - Captain Marvel pre-screening on Wednesday, March 6 at 6.30pm and 9.15pm - Secure your ticket now.
The Royal Opera House Ballet returns with La Traviata on March 16, 17 and 20 tickets are on sale now.
