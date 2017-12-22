Moving in for a new beginning

SETTING UP: Member for Noosa Sandy Bolton (front) with Noosa electorate office staff Lyn Parker and Brett Winkler sorting out equipment at the Noosa Civic office.

SORTING out IT issues is a First World problem. And it's no different for a newly minted state MP, as Member for Noosa Sandy Bolton moved into her new office at Noosa Civic this week.

And that's apart from all the new files, stationery, furniture and regulatory requirements to be able to serve her constituents.

"And as an independent, I have to organise my own constituency software,” she said, as she had no party machine behind her to tap into.

But it will all come together in time.

"We are finally online, and will be opening the office properly on Tuesday, January 2,” Ms Bolton said.

Having just come back from "pollie school”, the orientation course for new MPs at State Parliament in Brisbane, Ms Bolton has shared a special experience.

"What surprised me most was how short a time it took for us all to feel at home,” she said.

"The staff there are excellent. They did an outstanding job in welcoming us (new MPs).

"There was genuine warmth in that welcome.”

Ms Bolton and her new staff wished everyone a merry Christmas.

"Christmas is a time for rejoicing, relaxing and reflecting on the achievements from the year just past, and the opportunities within the year ahead,” she said.

"Lyn, Brett and I wish all in Noosa - from the north in Kin Kin to the south of Peregian Beach, from the west of Cooran to the east of Noosa Heads, a joyous Christmas and prosperous new year filled with the achievement you hope for.”

The new office phone number is 5319 3100, and email address is noosa@

parliament.qld.gov.au, 9am-4pm Monday-Friday.