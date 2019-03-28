Moving journey to embrace personal changes in Noosa

FEW treks across Noosa Woods and Main Beach have been packed with so much symbolism, as more than 300 Good Shepherd Lutheran College students embarked on their Rite Journey.

The walk recognises what a challenge moving from childhood to adolescence can be for both children and parents.

The Rite Journey is a new program for Year 9 students, and started at daybreak with students and their parents gathered for the Calling and Departure ceremony.

"This included a shared breakfast, taking the time to discuss significant items and events from the student's childhood,” program co-ordinator Melissa Evans said.

"Students and parents were able to connect through reflection of memories and significant events or items from the child's formative years.

"Then together they discussed the notion of moving on from the phase of childhood and what this would require them to let

go.

"Each student filled out a card writing something that they wished to 'let go' or 'stop doing' as a part of this journey.”

Parents then wrote on the back of the card a message of support or something they are willing let go to allow their child to progress.

Following this ceremony, families walked to Noosa Main Beach and the students all made their way into the water, drawing on the symbolism of a river as it journeys from a mountain stream to the ocean.