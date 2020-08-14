Looking back on a life in radio and (almost) politics

"Give them a reason to listen and they will listen': It’s been a hell of a year for veteran radio announcer and budding politician Cam Young.

Coast radio announcer and budding politician Cam Young knows what works in radio.

And so he should, he has been doing it for over four decades.

But not even the much-loved 104.9 Sunshine FM announcer could predict what was in store for him in 2020, and not because of coronavirus.

Radio announcer Cam Young with best mate Anzac.

In March this year, Mr Young was informed his radio gig was no longer and his hopes of a political career were quashed - all in the space of a couple of weeks.

In his third attempt at politics, it was a case of what could have been as the long-time Buderim local lost out to incumbent Ted Hungerford in Division 7.

"I came second, but there are no prizes for second in elections," Mr Young said.

"I thought I was a good chance of winning.

"I think if Steve Dickson hadn't of thrown his hat in, I probably might have won it."

And if that wasn't enough to swallow, after 41 years in front of the mic, the much-loved Sunshine FM 104.9 announcer was offered a redundancy from the community station.

"I'm surprised they did," he said.

"They could have kept us on with JobKeeper."

Looking back on his stellar career, the veteran announcer said radio was just as relevant now as it ever was.

"A lot of people think radio has had its day," he said.

"I love listening to the radio, but you have to make it relevant.

"You've got to give them a reason to listen.

"I don't think radio is doing itself any favours."

Mr Young is keeping his ear to the ground for his next chapter in his radio journey, but the same can't be said for his political aspirations.

After running for the One Nation Party in the 2017 state election, he isn't prepared to go through the emotional, financial and physically taxing journey again.

"I'm not running. I know the LNP will win," he said.

"People don't even know the guy's name, but I know he'll win.

"You stand there handing out how to vote cards, 95 per cent of people who come through haven't got a clue.

"Why would I want to throw money away to something I know I'm going to get a good result in, but I am not going to win."

For now, it's back to house renovations, helping out his wife in her cleaning business, and caring for his 30-year-old disabled son.

A man who Young said has kept his ego in check over the years.

"We've all got to have an ego, that's what pushes us - but any ego I have goes out the window pretty quick," he said.

"I had to go the way that was best for my son, that's what I did.

"I think any dad would do that."