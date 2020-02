ACCIDENT: A man was taken to Gladstone hospital after a mower rollover.

A MAN in his 40s was taken to hospital after a mower rollover at a private property overnight.

Paramedics were called to a Wurdong Heights address at 6.34pm.

The man was transported to Gladstone Hospital in a serious but stable condition.