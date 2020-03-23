MP calls for government to address ‘business angst’

State Independent MP for Noosa Sandy Bolton is hoping to relive business angst as the COVID-19 crisis continues. Photo Lachie Millard

State Independent MP for Noosa Sandy Bolton is hoping to relive business angst as the COVID-19 crisis continues. Photo Lachie Millard

NOOSA MP Sandy Bolton has assured local business owners the State Government is working to address issues ­associated with the COVID-19 crisis.

“The bans and closures across Queensland are understandably creating enormous angst for our businesses and their employees, however have been deemed necessary to slow the spread,” Ms Bolton said.

“Over the last fortnight I have been working with our industries to identify what was needed by them to get through this, and had scheduled a roundtable this week with our departments to formulate strategies for transitioning workers and identify any gaps for assistance that have not been addressed as yet.

“This meeting we will now hold via teleconference.”

Ms Bolton is urging everyone to work together, remain calm and use the support lines and networks available during this time.

“I will keep everyone updated,” she said.

For local businesses needing advice or financial support, links to both state and federal packages are summarised on Noosa 360 at www.sandy ­bolton.com.

“If businesses or staff can advise if their situations are not covered by these … we can add to our current priorities being sent through to government,” Ms Bolton said.