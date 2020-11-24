Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

MP claims masks and lockdowns don't work beside science minister

Matt Taylor
by and Matt Taylor
23rd Nov 2020 7:56 AM | Updated: 24th Nov 2020 8:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Standing next to the federal science minister, Dawson MP George Christensen has defended social media comments that "masks and lockdowns don't work."

Mr Christensen last night took to Facebook linking to an article by the American Institute for Economic Research which highlighted studies that show no gain in virus management from lockdowns.

He linked to the article alongside comments, "masks and lockdowns don't work."

Speaking from the Australian Institue of Marine science in Townsville, Mr Christensen defended the post saying there is now a "question over the efficacy" of complete lockdowns in Australia.

 

Member for Dawson George Christensen. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Member for Dawson George Christensen. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

 

"I refer to, on my Facebook last night, an actual scientific study published in a medical journal, that involved the US marine Corp which had heavy lockdowns, and still showed that despite those heavy lockdowns, there was transmission of COVID-19," he said.

"(This is) not my opinion, it's a fact.

"There is question over the democratic right and human rights when it comes to lockdowns and whether government's such as in Victoria should've done what they've done."

Science Minister Karen Andrews would not be drawn on the controversy, saying it's important as Australians to focus on "doing the right thing, doing the best thing we possibly can" against COVID-19.

 

 

matthew.taylor5@news.com.au

Originally published as MP claims masks and lockdowns don't work beside science minister

More Stories

coronavirus covid face masks george christensen masks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Adopt a family: How you can help someone this Christmas

        Adopt a family: How you can help someone this Christmas

        Community Charities across the Coast have listed the families who are in urgent need for help this Christmas. See the full list and how you can make a difference.

        Fine dining right at home on the Coast

        Premium Content Fine dining right at home on the Coast

        News A culinary adventure is doing house calls in the form of private chef who brings...

        Letter to the editor: 43ha site sale ‘narrow view’ of real estate agents

        Premium Content Letter to the editor: 43ha site sale ‘narrow view’ of real...

        Letters to the Editor The 43ha land bank hitting the market for future development may have sounded like...

        BIG GALLERY: Immanuel grads celebrate tough year in style

        Premium Content BIG GALLERY: Immanuel grads celebrate tough year in style

        Education See the photos from the Immanuel Lutheran College Year 12 formal