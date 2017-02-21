MP Peter Wellington quits seat

CLOCKING OFF: : The Speaker of the Queensland Parliament Peter Wellington is set to retire at the next election.

PETER Wellington, the independent Member for Nicklin which takes in Cooroy and Kenilworth, will step away from politics at the end of his current term.

The Queensland Speaker made a brief statement at the end of the first sitting week of the new parliamentary year, 12 months out from the next election.

He is stepping down to support his elderly parents who live next to him and his wife Jenny on the Belli Park farm on which he was raised, west of Eumundi.

The former police officer, solicitor and Maroochy Shire Councillor entered State Parliament in 1998, coincidentally during the first coming of Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party.

He will leave it as One Nation appears on course to reshape Queensland politics with latest polling suggesting it could win up to 20 seats in a state election due by early next year.

Mr Wellington has twice played kingmaker by supporting minority Labor governments in 1998 and then again in 2015.

He said with fixed four-year terms to be introduced with the new parliament, he was concerned that if anything untoward happened in relation to his parents, now well into their 80s, he would have to resign, forcing a by-election.

"My parents are elderly and need my time," he said.

"I've been proud to be the Member but family comes first. I would never have been here without the support of my wife."

Mr Wellington said that in his time as Speaker, he had functioned effectively, reducing the office's running costs by $200,000.

"People may not like my politics but I can still hold my head high as someone who has conducted himself with dignity," he said.

He is the second Sunshine Coast politician to step back from the political frontline in as many weeks with Maroochydore (LNP) MP Fiona Simpson moving out of the shadow cabinet to spend more time with her ill father. She has made it clear she will recontest her seat.

Mr Wellington said he was making his position public early to allow the best people time to come forward to contest the seat.

He made clear he had not lost his passion for the job and that he would continue to be involved with the community. Mr Wellington defeated long-serving National Party member Neil Turner to enter State Parliament in June 1998, as an independent and became critical to Peter Beattie's bid to wrest power from a political coalition.