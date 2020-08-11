Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Member for Herbert Phillip Thompson will return to Canberra. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Member for Herbert Phillip Thompson will return to Canberra. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Politics

MP plans to return to parliament

Caitlan Charles
by and CAITLAN CHARLES
11th Aug 2020 10:35 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Federal Herbert MP Phillip Thompson has plans to return to parliament at the end of the month despite the Australian Capital Territory being considered a hotspot.

State Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk closed the border from Saturday August 8, declaring people travelling to Queensland from New South Wales and the ACT would have to isolate in a hotel for two weeks.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Mr Thompson, who opted to steer clear of Capital Hill when the pandemic first began because his wife was close to giving birth, will be one of the MPs in Canberra at the end of the month. Mr Thompson said he had received advice that it was safe to travel and he would not be required to quarantine when he returned.

Victorian MPs, including Health Minister Greg Hunt, Speaker Tony Smith, and Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, were expected to quarantine from yesterday.

Mr Thompson said this could change if MPs were considered a risk to the nation's health.

"If there is a risk, I will not go, I will not be putting my community at any risk," he said.

Federal parliament will sit in two periods from August 24 to September 3.

Originally published as MP plans to return to parliament

More Stories

federal politics mp phillip thompson politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Livestream 30 matches right here

        Premium Content Livestream 30 matches right here

        Sport The round-ball code moves into playoff mode this week and we’ll livestream all semi-finals in the south-east Schools Premier League. See the livestream list

        'Held him, kissed him': Firey mum first at son's fatal crash

        Premium Content 'Held him, kissed him': Firey mum first at son's fatal crash

        Health Mum's fears become reality after losing son to horror crash

        COVID breach exposed: How teens avoided hotspot quarantine

        Premium Content COVID breach exposed: How teens avoided hotspot quarantine

        News Border checkpoints under microscope after Noosa Civic arrest

        ‘Prisoners in our homes’: Calls to move bat infestation

        Premium Content ‘Prisoners in our homes’: Calls to move bat infestation

        News Residents say they are “terrified” to go outside