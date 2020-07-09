MP pushes for ‘special assistance’ to help businesses

Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien said Noosa had been “absolutely head high tackled” by coronavirus.

Member for Wide Bay Llew O’Brien has assured Noosa residents he will do everything in his power to rejuvenate tourism in the region.

Speaking in Noosa on Wednesday, during his announcement of $87,000 in funding for various sporting and community groups, Mr O’Brien voiced his concerns for local tourism businesses.

“Noosa has been absolutely head high tackled by COVID-19,” he said.

“Tourism Noosa has been hit disproportionately.”

With a federal budget looming in October, Mr O’Brien said he would do all he could to fight for his constituents.

“We have a budget in October, I am going to (be) pushing very hard for some extra assistance,” he said.

“Noosa needs some special assistance, some special support.

“I’ve got the reputation of standing up for my area, and that’s what I am going to do as we go forward in this recovery phase from COVID.”

During his Noosa visit, Mr O'Brien met with Noosa Mayor Clare Stewart to discuss the strategy for rejuvenating Noosa business moving forward.

“I am going to be fighting for some special assistance for the tourism industry and hopefully some infrastructure that will create jobs and encourage regional tourism locally,” he said.