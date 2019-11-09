MP Sandy praises huge efforts to ‘save the day’

Lions lending a hand for the fire evacuated residents of Noosa.

RINGTAIL Creek, Cooroibah and Noosa North Shore areas are again in the line of fire as Queensland Fire and Emergency Services issued “leave immediately”alerts.

QFES at noon was warning of a large fast-moving fire is burning in the Cooroibah and Tewantin areas.

“The fire is travelling in a westerly direction towards McKinnon Dr.

Residents located on McKinnon Drive between Tronson Rd and Louis Brazzo Dr, including Goshawk Lane, Riverpark Dr, Boreen St, Cootharaba St, Bundoora St, Eulama S, Teewah St and Mooyour St, should evacuate in a southerly direction along McKinnon Dr.

“The fire is expected to have a significant impact on the community,” the alert said.

At 12,30, the QFES warned Noosa North Shore locals that a fire was headed ther way and was likely to impact their area.

Shortly before this, Noosa MP Sandy Bolton posted an update that air and ground firefighting forces at Noosa’s firefronts were “holding the line”.

Her update came after she had met with the PremierAnnastacia Palaszczuk at Noosa Leisure Centre.

Earlier today she had posted one of the frontline responders had broken a leg.

This human toll came after the Local Disaster Management Committee had confirmed that one house and three sheds in the fire impact zones were destroyed.

Ms Bolton’s positive post on the fire situation came with the rider that “weather conditions can change at any moment”.

“I urge everyone to remain vigilant, tune in to your preferred feed and follow instructions.

“Thank you to all today at the evac centres for your patience, and cheer … we all look to getting home.’

The volunteer teams included Carramar nursing staff on duty to care for nursing home patients evacuated to Noosa Library.

“What an amazing job you are doing with our matriarchs and patriarchs.

“ I know they loved meeting the Premier, as well the Acting Fire Commisioner who won some hearts.”

“A special shout out to our rural guys and other volunteers. Hot and thirsty work, yes, the beers will be on ice,” Ms Bolton said.

Ms Bolton also posted photos of Noosa Lions volunteers who helped feed the evacuees.