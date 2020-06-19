Menu
‘It was really tough’ Noosa MP Sandy Bolton on the decision to support pay deferral for public service workers. Photo Lachie Millard
News

MP supports pay freeze after seeking advice from friends

Matt Collins
19th Jun 2020 10:31 AM
NOOSA MP Sandy Bolton believes she made the right decision by supporting the pay freeze of public service workers across Queensland.

Ms Bolton said, when making the decision, she called upon friends in public service jobs to get their insight and advice.

“It was really tough,” she said.

“Into the night, I rang anyone who is a teacher or a policeman to find out what they thought.

“This is an extenuating circumstance with COVID. They understood it was a deferral and not a freeze.

“I have this amazing admiration for them. They were putting others ahead of themselves.”

The member for Noosa has copped criticism on social media for her stance, but she was adamant it wasn’t a decision she made lightly.

“They don’t realise you never, ever want to make a decision you think is going to have a negative impact on anyone,” Ms Bolton said.

“I am hoping that those people who have contacted me will actually come and sit with me and we can talk.

“I want to really get down to the facts with that.”

