Noosa MP Sandy Bolton.
MP urges call to action this International Women’s Day

Caitlin Zerafa
3rd Mar 2020 10:00 AM
THIS Sunday will mark International Women’s Day in several countries to recognise the achievement of all women.

The UN declares “International Women’s Day as a time to reflect on progress made, to call for change and to celebrate acts of courage and determination by ordinary women who have played an extraordinary in the history of their countries and communities”.

In Noosa, the local Zonta Club will once again hold their annual breakfast as a way to recognise the achievement for women locally.

This year’s speaker will be Noosa MP Sandy Bolton who in 2019 was honoured with a Zonta International Centennial Award for the work and support she give women and their families locally.

Teh award was created to mark 100 years of Zonta and to honour people who have made a significant contribution to meeting those ideals as espoused by the founders.

“I am honoured to be speaking at the Zonta International Women’s Day Breakfast this year,” Ms Bolton said.

“It is a day to celebrate all that has been, and will be, achieved by women right here at home, and across the world.”

“This year’s Zonta’s theme, #EachforEqual, is a call for us all to take personal responsibility for our thoughts and actions every day to help create equity across all realms.”

“Zonta is leading the way in providing practical support to help women and girls around the world by providing the basics for a better future - health kits, access to education, and most importantly, a voice.”

Ms Bolton said 2020 was a time to bold, compassionate and resilient and to stand together to face challenges.

If you would like to hear Sandy speak and join in the celebrations for IWD, tickets are $45 and are Tickets for the breakfast which will be held at Noosa Boathouse at 8am on March 8 are available only at www.trybooking.com/BHWAI.

