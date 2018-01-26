Mrs Woog's way with words wins over thousands

CHEERS: Mrs Woog with a Noosa fan of her blog Christina Lipp.

"I LOVE Noosa for the fact it doesn't pretend to be anything it isn't - it's white on white on white with gold accessories.”

It's always refreshing to get an outsider's perspective on our beach town, and a Sydney blogger who speaks authentically in the face of a superficial social media world definitely tells it how it is.

She's known as Mrs Woog from woogsworld.com, and in her decade of blogging about "making the most out of the mundane”, she's racked up tens of thousands of followers who relate to her hilarious takes on everyday occurrences.

Last week Mrs Woog brought her family to Noosa on their summer holiday, giving fans an opportunity to meet over a "woogie wine” at Noosa Heads Surf Club on Thursday afternoon.

"I've been to Noosa a couple of times in the last few years; we've decided to make it our annual holiday spot,” Mrs Woog said.

"My husband hadn't been before, and now he wants to buy a unit up here.”

Reader Christina Lipp said she loves Mrs Woog's blog because it articulates what a lot of people are thinking.

"It's like it's coming out of my head,” she said.

Mrs Woog said she comes across that response a lot, whether she's blogging about how to stay sane at Christmas time or remembering to cherish times with your young children.

"The feedback from readers is 'you're living in my head', 'it's authentic',” Mrs Woog said.

"I'm a dag. I'm just like everybody else.

"Women in their mid-40s are very under-represented in the media, and I want to change that.

"No one's talking about menopause, no one's talking about elderly parents.

"After 30, that's like your expiry date, but really that's when you grow in to your voice and you should be speaking the loudest.”

Mrs Woog said her beach holidays as a child were a stark contrast to children's Noosa holidays today.

"You couldn't get more different,” she said.

"Children here are so privileged and lucky. Everything is available to them so quickly.

"They're asking for ice cream every day.

"I was lucky to get an ice block once a week on holidays.”

Mrs Woog said her time in Noosa was very leisurely.

"I've been sleeping in, going for a swim, watching the tennis. The ocean is the best.

"I have conquered boogie boarding this week, that was my goal, to conquer some big waves.

"The feeling (of boogie boarding) was so exhilarating.

"But it's a special place, Noosa, it doesn't have high-rises and all that.

"There's a lot of coastal towns that could model themselves on the area.”