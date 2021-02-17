Much loved Coast musician will be missed

The Sunshine Coast music and golfing community is mourning the loss of Rick Hayes (centre/purple shirt). He is pictured with Fineline bandmates Graeme Hennell, Brett Golding, , Lisa Bennett, Casey Sullivan and (front) Will Bennett. Picture: John McCutcheon

Popular musician Rick Hayes, a member at Nambour before joining Maroochy River a few years ago, died suddenly in his sleep on Friday, leaving his family and friends shocked and saddened.

He played golf only last Wednesday, and good mate Ross Goldsmith said he seemed in good spirits and fine health.

Ross said an autopsy this week would determine the cause of death.

Rick was a talented musician, who played all over the Sunshine Coast with his band Fine Line before retiring two years ago.

“But he’d still get on stage with his mates whenever he got the chance,” Ross said.

Rick, the former lead singer, helped his band take home $10,000 in The Surf Club Mooloolaba’s Sunny Coast Sounds competition in 2015.

Rick, 74, grew up in Victoria and was a fanatical Collingwood supporter, but even that passion paled in comparison to his lifelong love affair with wife Sue.

They fell in love when they were both 17, married in 1969 and would have celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary this year.

Rick and Sue had three daughters.

Meanwhile, golfers at Cooroy are mourning the passing of Ed Otto, a founder of the Cooroy Vets and a Cooroy member for nearly 60 years.

Ed, a life member of the club, was a tireless worker and, with his friend Lionel Willett, was a foundation member of the Vets in the mid-1980s.