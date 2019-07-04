Much-loved teacher's cheers to four decades at school

A MASTER class of teaching 40 years in the making took a final bow at Eumundi State School last week as Lawrie McLiver received a right royal farewell from students and staff.

The retiring, Coolum-based 60-year-old educator and 22-year surf lifesaving veteran was treated to a rousing stage performance by staff inspired by Lawrie's "Royal Command" performance in 2002 to welcome Queen Elizabeth to Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at the then Hyatt Regency Coolum.

He and his daughter Kerris were among a group of Coolum lifesavers selected for a true-blue Aussie greeting as they performed a mock rescue dance routine to the tune of Bombora to help kick-start CHOGM.

Such a dedication to his volunteer duties mirrored Lawrie's professional and personable approach to his teaching career, which saw him obtain a masters degree during his 17-year teaching stint at Eumundi.

His fellow teachers donned lifesaving gear in tribute to his service at his official school send-off, while the students joined hands to form a guard of honour for him to walk through.

Lawrie's enthusiasm for teaching was equally matched by his recently retired wife Rhonda. Together their experience spans more than 80 years.

As young parents in the 1980s, the McLivers made one of their most enriching community contributions by spending two years working as volunteer educators in the Solomon Islands.

Lawrie has been one of the key water safety people during Eumundi's annual undertaking of the schools surf skills and awareness program provided by Noosa Heads SLSC.

As a teacher, Lawrie said he's seen tremendous changes and technological advances since he started out as an "old school" trainee teacher when chalk boards were standard class room issue rather than "smart" white boards.

"It's hard to imagine from when I started what it is like now," Lawrie said.

In recent years he has taught Year 5 and Year 3 and looking back, Lawrie said his time in class "has gone in the blink of an eye".

And the pay-off has been helping the students settle in to their life of learning.

Asked about the best part of teaching at Eumundi was: "It's just the kids, really," he said.

"The kids will remember you and not necessarily what you taught them. Like in the movie, The Castle, it's all about the vibe."

Teachers toasted Lawrie's contribution to teaching and the community as a last social get together at the Imperial Hotel in town after his final school bell sounded

As for retirement, Lawrie said he's still keen to do his Coolum lifesaving patrol come September, in between looking after a family property just outside of Maryborough.