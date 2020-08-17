Muffin throwing thief, ‘usually only steals from companies’

Eileen Mane leaves court after pleading guilty to stealing, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and wilful damage offences.

Eileen Mane leaves court after pleading guilty to stealing, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and wilful damage offences.

A WOMAN caught stealing a phone off a taxi driver who helped her when she was injured later conceded that she was sorry for her actions as she 'usually doesn't steal from individuals, only companies'.

An Ipswich court heard Eileen Mane was also charged with stealing food from a service station, in an incident where she hurled a chocolate muffin at an employee who tried to stop her.

Mane, a mum of two, was identified afterwards when CCTV showed her distinctive tattoos.

Going before Ipswich Magistrates Court, Eileen Dawn Mane, 32, from Ironbark, pleaded guilty to three charges of stealing; unlawful use of a stolen car; causing wilful damage; and failing to appear at court.

Prosecutor Sergeant Rose Molinaro said Mane walked out of a BP service station at Kingston on March 3 last year, holding a stolen muffin.

On September 3 last year Mane stole a mobile phone from a taxi driver after he drove her from hospital to a house at Woodridge.

Sgt Molinaro said the driver collected her from the emergency department and helped her out of the taxi, only to have Mane steal his iPhone valued at $310.

"She says she did feel sorry as she does not normally steal from individuals, only companies," Sgt Molinaro said.

On November 7 last year Mane stole 44 grocery items valued at $540.44 from Coles Riverlink.

She was located nearby and the goods were returned.

The court heard Mane was also found in the passenger seat of a vehicle that had been stolen in a carjacking incident at Cannon Hill train station on February 14.

Mane was not accused of being involved in the car jacking.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said his client had drug issues.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum noted Mane's criminal history, saying there were a significant number stealing offences dealt with in October 2019, with brief jail terms imposed.

Ms MacCallum convicted and sentenced Mane to jail terms of four months for the stealing and wilful damage offences.

She received a five-month jail term for unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

A prior one-month suspended jail term was also activated, making a total sentence of seven months jail, with immediate parole.