Multi-genre solo Supersoaker to deliver ‘charismatic’ show

Jase from Supersoakers will play Tewantin Noosa RSL on Thursday.

ARTISTS can be a dime-a-dozen, but there is only one Jase.

A local Noosa singer-songwriter and recording artist, Jase is currently a core member of rock collective Supersoaker.

But he’s also a solo artist in his own right.

Turning back the time machine, he began hitting the ground running in the music realm when he was only 16 years old jamming out to old rock classics and modern acoustic hits and manifested into a versatile and multi-faceted artist with his own signature sound and stylisation.

Jase’s multi-genre sound is eclectic, electric and atmospheric, producing a style with equal parts originality and familiarity.

With a vast array of influences from acoustic rock artists, he has fused together his own sound that stands out from the crowd.

Jase has performed at prominent venues across the coast and is known for his charismatic and authentic live shows.

He’s garnered a respectable fan base and internet buzz.

You can catch him live at Tewantin Noosa RSL on Thursday, November 7 from 6pm.