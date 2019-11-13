LEAVE IMMEDIATELY: 'Unpredictable' blaze threatens township

UPDATE MIDDAY:

RESIDENTS are being urged to leave immediately as an "unpredictable" bushfire threatens the Noosa North Shore community.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has issued an emergency warning to North Shore residents, urging them to follow their bushfire survival plan now.

"If you do not have a plan, your safest option is to leave immediately if it is clear to do so," QFES said.

"If you cannot leave, identify where you will seek shelter from the bushfire.

"If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous."

At 11.40am, the fire was burning on Noosa North Shore near the First Cutting. The fire may soon impact the Wallaby Track, so residents on Noosa North Shore are being urged to leave immediately.

"The fire is expected to have a significant impact on the community," QFES said.

People leaving the area should take the Noosa River Ferry to Moorindil St.

An evacuation centre has been established at the Noosa Leisure Centre on Wallace Dr.

"Conditions are now very dangerous and firefighters may soon be unable to prevent the fire advancing," QFES said.

"The fire may pose a threat to all lives directly in its path."

Fire crews may not be able to protect every property and residents should not expect a firefighter at their door.

Power, water and mobile phone service may be lost and road conditions may become very dangerous over the next several hours.

UPDATE 10.30AM:

NOOSA North Shore residents are being urged to "leave now" as firefighters throw everything at a raging bushfire that broke out near First Cutting this morning.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has advised residents to follow their bushfire survival plan now.

At 10.05am, the bushfire was burning near Beach Rd and the First Cutting. It may soon impact the Wallaby Track, so residents are being urged to leave.

"This fire could have a significant impact on the community," QFES said.

An evacuation centre has been established at the Noosa Leisure Centre on Wallace Dr.

Resident Dave Wright said he had gone out in his 4WD to do a "reccy" after seeing the smoke, but had been blocked by police from returning home.

Mr Wright, a

member of the Noosa North Shore Rural Brigade, said his wife, Kym, was still at home and would leave by the river if necessary.

"The dinghies are in the water and primed to go," he said. "It's how we travel every day. We don't be reckless. If there's smoke nearby, she'll go."

Ground crews and water bombing aircraft are working to contain the blaze but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. Residents have been warned to not expect a firefighter at their door.

Mr Wright was one of four homeowners affected by a blaze that quickly engulfed homes in August, 2017.

"The other three homes were razed to the ground while his required an extensive rebuild.

He said any wind from the north or northeast would bear directly down on them, while a westerly would push any fire directly to sea.

"There's two water bombing helicopters and rural and urban brigades are there in numbers," he said.

"Police are taking the (phone) numbers of everyone leaving the north shore.

"It was chaotic with the number of emergency vehicles heading over. They are throwing everything at it."

Multiple crews are on scene battling a new blaze that’s broken out at Noosa North Shore. Photo: ALI KUCHEL

Residents have been advised a separate bushfire warning is no longer in place for the original Cooroibah blaze.

If you believe your property is under threat, call triple-0 immediately.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.

If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.

Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.

Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.

EARLIER: AS FIREFIGHTERS prepare for a day of horrific conditions, exhausted crews have been battling small fires across the Coast already this morning.

Early this morning, crews were called to a grassfire which broke out at Eumundi.

The reported 8x8m fire was under control soon after, but sparked fears among residents that the Coast was in for a dangerous day.

Noosa North Shore residents have been advised to stay informed as a new fire burns near the First Cutting.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services issued an advice warning to residents that this was a separate fire to the Cooroibah blaze that's also affecting Noosa North Shore.

Residents are being urged to keep up-to-date and decide which actions to take if the situation changes.

As of 9.05am, the fire was burning near Beach Rd and the First Cutting.

Multiple firefighting crews and water bombing helicopters are on scene working to contain the fire.

Properties are not under threat at this time.

"We're getting a lot of trucks up there right now," Acting Rural Fire Services area director Andrew Allan said.

The wave includes two of five crews that flew in from New Zealand to help exhausted Sunshine Coast fire fighters. The other three are heading further north to Gympie.

Noosa North Shore Brigade first officer Mike Hancock said his biggest fear was a fire getting out of control and burning south to the river where his and many other brigade members lived.

Mr Hancock's home and two others were lost in 2017 when a spark fanned by strong winds created an afternoon of destruction.

Mr Allan said he expected both Noosa River ferries would be swung into service to get trucks and crews to the scene as quickly as possible.

Residents have also been warned this morning to stay alert as the Cooroibah blaze is still burning.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

The fire which broke out at Meridan Plains yesterday afternoon, forcing the closure of Kawana Way Link Rd, is now fully contained.

Crews are monitoring the area and will continue to conduct patrols throughout the day.

Hot, gusty northwest winds blowing at 25-40km/h this morning were making conditions tough for firefighters.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Vince Rowlands said an expected wind change to the southeast later today would come after winds first shifted westerly, a scenario that increase the threat to Noosa's lower north shore residents.

The BOM has issued a severe fire warning for the south east, Wide Bay and Darling Downs.

It said hot, dry and gusty north-westerly winds ahead of a cold front moving across southern Queensland would push further eastwards, with dry and gusty west to south-westerly winds following the passage of the front.

"This will result in severe fire dangers in the Darling Downs and Granite Belt, southeast coast and Wide Bay and Burnett districts today," the BOM said.

"Locally, extreme fire dangers are also possible in the far eastern Darling Downs and in the western Lockyer Valley."