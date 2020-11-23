Multiple dead after stabbing at US church

Two people have been killed and others have been seriously injured in a stabbing attack at a California church, authorities say.

Officers were called to the Grace Baptist Church with reports of a possible stabbing on Sunday night, San Jose Police said in a statement. "Two victims have succumbed to their injuries and have been pronounced deceased," Police confirmed about 8.47pm California time.

Police have described the scene at the church as "chaotic" and said multiple stabbing victims required aid from officers and firefighters who rushed to assist. Locals have been urged to avoid the area with police declaring the crime scene still "very active".

The police said homeless individuals had been brought into the church at the time off the attack to shelter them from the cold.

Two people have died after a stabbing at a California Church. Picture: CBS SF Bay Area

For clarification, no church services were being conducted at the time of the stabbing. Unhoused individuals were brought into the church to get them out of the cold. — San Jose Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) November 23, 2020



The Grace Baptist Church is known for being a safe haven for the homeless community, according to a report from CBS SF Bay Area.

Police earlier reported there were "multiple stab victims; some with life threatening injuries".

A suspect has not yet been taken into custody.

"Thank you to (San Jose Fire Department) and our first responding Officers who rendered aid to victims in the middle of a chaotic scene and undoubtedly saved lives," San Jose Police said.

SJPD is yet to confirm an arrest. The victims who have been pronounced dead are homicides 41 and 42 for San Jose in 2020, according to @SJPD_PIO. https://t.co/ycEDs9XWaM pic.twitter.com/zf4wE738PV — Jesus Tellitud (@JesusTellitud) November 23, 2020

Video from the scene showed a large police presence, as well as a number of ambulances at the scene.

The church is on E San Fernando St near the San Jose State University Campus.

