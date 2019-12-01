Menu
Police tape at a house fire in Stephen St, Harristown, Monday, October 14, 2019. Picture: Kevin Farmer
News

DRIVE-BYS: Shots fired into multiple homes

Shannon Hardy
1st Dec 2019 11:21 AM | Updated: 11:39 AM
DETECTIVES are investigating two incidents where shots were fired into houses at Tara last night, November 30.

Just before 10pm, a single shot was fired into a window of a house on Day Street. Three people were in the house at the time, however they were not physically injured.

It is believed that the shot was fired from a vehicle which sped off towards Surat Developmental Road.

In another incident just after 11pm, two shots were fired into a house on Naughtin Street. No one was home at the time.

A car was seen driving away from the scene along Binnie Street in a westerly direction.

The same car is believed to have been used in both incidents. It is described as being a sedan with an engine that sounds high-powered.

Investigators believe the incidents are linked and are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to come forward.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote these reference numbers: QP1902383819, QP1902383905.

crime darling downs driveby police qps shooting tara western downs

