Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Multiple people have been shot in Hanau in Germany. Picture: Twitter
Multiple people have been shot in Hanau in Germany. Picture: Twitter
News

Multiple people dead in mass shooting

20th Feb 2020 9:40 AM | Updated: 9:54 AM

 

Multiple people have been killed after a shooting in a West German town.

Eight people are dead and five more are injured after a gunman reportedly opened fire on a shisha bar located in the town centre of Hanau, near Frankfurt. The BBC said reports were emerging of a possible second shooting at a different shisha bar also in Hanau.

The suspect fled from the scene following the attack, according to officials. No one has been arrested.

 

More to come

More Stories

Show More
crime germany shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Make a complaint: MP urges action on false builder stat decs

        premium_icon Make a complaint: MP urges action on false builder stat decs

        News A Sunshine Coast MP has called on councils to lodge complaints with police about a failed builder who left more than 300 subbies unpaid.

        Governor praises firies and community during Noosa visit

        premium_icon Governor praises firies and community during Noosa visit

        News Along with Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington, his excellency Governor de Jersey and wife...

        Into the fray: the fight for Noosa control kicks off

        premium_icon Into the fray: the fight for Noosa control kicks off

        News Noosa Council meet the candidates night fires up debate quick smart.

        Couple on cruise ship linked to coronavirus would sail again

        premium_icon Couple on cruise ship linked to coronavirus would sail again

        Health A Noosa couple are back home under self-quarantine after flying home from a cruise...