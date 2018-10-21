Menu
Login
ambulance
ambulance Contributed
Breaking

Multiple people injured after car smashes into tree

Maddelin McCosker
by
21st Oct 2018 12:14 PM | Updated: 12:53 PM

Paramedics arrived at the scene of a high-speed vehicle crash into a tree on a rural Central Queensland road expecting to find two patients.

Instead, they located four injured occupants of the damaged vehicle off Raspberry Creek Rd near Kunwarara, 60 kilometres north of Rockhampton.

 

The location of the crash.
The location of the crash. Contributed

An ambulance spokesperson said the vehicle had smashed into the tree at speed.

One patient was suffering from chest and facial injuries, another had neck pain and the two remaining passengers had lacerations to the legs.

Two of the patients were transported to Rockhampton Hospital in stable conditions.

cq accidents crash editors picks injuries
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Five things to do in Noosa this week

    Five things to do in Noosa this week

    News Looking for something to do this week? Here are five things happening around Noosa

    • 21st Oct 2018 2:00 PM
    Who's playing where

    Who's playing where

    News Your gig guide Thursday-Wednesday

    New era in sight for growing Noosa Open Studios

    New era in sight for growing Noosa Open Studios

    News Noosa Open Studios is looking for a new president

    Looking to preserve our Noosa quality of living

    Looking to preserve our Noosa quality of living

    News Graduate planner is wary of over-development

    Local Partners