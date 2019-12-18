Menu
‘Multiple stab wounds’: Man dumped outside hospital

by Talisa Eley
18th Dec 2019 3:17 PM
POLICE are working to figure out what happened to a man who turned up at a Gold Coast hospital with multiple stab wounds this afternoon.

It appears the man was dumped outside Gold Coast Private Hospital around 1pm with serious stab wounds.

He has since been moved to Gold Coast University Hospital.

Police are at the scene waiting to speak with the man.

It is unclear how the man was injured or where he came from, a police spokeswoman said.

Investigations are ongoing.

