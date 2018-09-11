Mum arrested after son stabbed to death
A MOTHER has been arrested after her son was stabbed to death on the New South Wales South Coast.
A 27-year-old man was found with a stab wound to the chest when police arrived at a home at Sanctuary Pont about 9.20pm last night.
Emergency services attempted to rescue the and loaded him into an ambulance but he died on the way to hospital.
NSW Police announced this morning that 66-year-old woman has been arrested in relation to the incident.
She was taken to Nowra Police Station, where she was speaking with detectives.