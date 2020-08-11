Menu
She walked into a room as her friend slept and “drilled her” after a falling out, but now this mum says she “has no words” for her actions.
Crime

Mum carries out violent payback on sleeping victim

by Kara Sonter
11th Aug 2020 3:29 PM
A mother who told a court she had "no words" for the moment she crept into the home of a sleeping woman and unleashed a violent attack has been sentenced.

Bribie Island mum Alesha Fay Fleming pleaded guilty to entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence in Emerald, as well as to one count of disqualified driving and contravening a police direction by not providing identification.

Caboolture Magistrates Court heard that on January 4 Fleming's victim - a friend who she had had a falling out with - woke to a "smack in the head".

Fleming then pinned her down and punched her in the head and neck several times.

The court heard Fleming told the woman she "could have him if you wanted".

When she was interviewed by police, the court heard Fleming told them "she said something smart so I drilled her once".

"I am so sorry for the words I chose in that statement," Fleming told Magistrate James Blanch.

"I've got no words for my actions, or the words I chose.

"I was going off the rails."

Magistrate Blanch said it was "not the words you've got to worry about, it's the punch".

Fleming was fined $1300 for all three offences. She was also disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Originally published as Mum carries out violent payback on sleeping victim

