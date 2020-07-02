Menu
CAUGHT PACKING: The 21-year-old mother was caught with a 32cm-long knife and a used meth pipe in a Warwick shopping centre. Picture: file
Crime

Mum caught carrying 32cm blade and meth pipe

Jessica Paul
2nd Jul 2020 5:00 AM
A WARWICK woman was caught carrying a 32cm knife and used meth pipe in her bag at Rose City Shoppingworld.

On May 19, Jasmine Sheralyn Margare Buckland got into an argument with an unknown person over her bag while in the shopping centre, and Warwick police officers were called to resolve the dispute.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan told the court a 32cm knife and a glass pipe with remnants of meth were found among the bag's contents.

Buckland said she had bought the knife on eBay and had taken it with her to show one of her friends.

The 21-year-old mother of one also admitted she used the pipe to smoke meth a couple of months ago, and had "forgotten" it was in the bag.

Buckland pleaded guilty to possessing a knife in a public place and possessing a used drug utensil.

She was fined $150 and her convictions were not recorded.

