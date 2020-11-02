Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
red green yellow orange color fuel gasoline dispenser background
red green yellow orange color fuel gasoline dispenser background
News

Mum couldn’t pay fuel bill for over a month

Kerri-Anne Mesner
2nd Nov 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN who filled her vehicle up with fuel told the store she wouldn't have the money to pay the full cost for more than a month.

Kristie Maree Trevor, 40, pleaded guilty on October 28 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of stealing fuel.

Police prosecutor Jess King said Trevor attended the Denham St Caltex on August 6 at 11.45am and pumped 49.8 litres of fuel worth $58.23 into her vehicle.

She said Trevor entered the store and told staff she was unable to pay but she would be back later to pay.

Ms King said staff called police when Trevor did not return.

She said Trevor claimed she forgot and would attend later.

Ms King said when police followed up with staff, they were advised Trevor attended but told them she couldn't pay the full amount until September 19.

She said the fuel had been paid prior to Trevor's court matter.

Ms King said Trevor's criminal history included convictions for similar offences.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said Trevor was a single mother of two with a seven-year-old child in a wheelchair, diagnosed with muscle degenerative disease.

Trevor was fined $500 and a conviction was recorded.

fuel theft rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Dirty tricks’: Blevin responds to campaign brochure

        Premium Content ‘Dirty tricks’: Blevin responds to campaign brochure

        News A brochure claiming Sandy Bolton was aligned with Labor has angered some. Now James Blevin has his say.

        Download your 2020 Melbourne Cup sweep

        Download your 2020 Melbourne Cup sweep

        News We can’t be trackside but you can still keep the tradition going at home and in the...

        Coast surfers go hard to take out opening leg

        Premium Content Coast surfers go hard to take out opening leg

        Surfing A near perfect ride has helped a Coast surfing talent take out the Australian Open...

        Premier rules out union input on new Cabinet

        Premium Content Premier rules out union input on new Cabinet

        Politics Labor MPs stand ready to do whatever is asked of them