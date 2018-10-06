Menu
Mother Tanya O’Connor with new bub Charlotte at Royal Darwin Hospital. Picture: Keri Megelus
Parenting

Mum gives birth to baby in hospital carpark

by LAUREN ROBERTS, Health Reporter
6th Oct 2018 3:30 PM

JUST a few short minutes after Tanya O'Connor and Toby Smith pulled into the driveway at Royal Darwin Hospital, Toby was cutting his newborn daughter's umbilical cord.

Charlotte Ivy Maeve Smith was born about 7.30pm Monday night in the hospital carpark, a healthy 9-pound (4082g) baby girl - and much-loved second child for the Virginia couple.

Tanya said she went into labour early in the morning and it intensified about 6pm.

"With my son, I was in labour for 17 hours," she said. "We thought we'd have ages."

But baby Charlotte had other ideas, and by the time the couple - with son Oscar, 3 - pulled into the carpark, Tanya was ready to give birth.

"My partner was getting everything out of the car, and I told him it was coming now," she said.

"Security got on the radio to let the hospital staff know, but it was too late. My partner had to catch her, and soon enough (the nurses) all came rushing."

Tanya said partner Toby somehow juggled signalling the security guard, catching his newborn daughter, and entertaining their son - who watched the entire scene from the comfort of his pram.

"It wasn't longer than five minutes," Tanya said.

"He was managing me, our son, getting the baby out - he did really well."

Tanya said Toby, with some help, cut the umbilical cord right there in the carpark, and was happy to report the whole family was doing well.

