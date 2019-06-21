Menu
Login
Pictured is the backyard where the body of a baby was found in a plastic bag at a home in Stockton, Newcastle. Picture: Derrick Krusche
Pictured is the backyard where the body of a baby was found in a plastic bag at a home in Stockton, Newcastle. Picture: Derrick Krusche
Breaking

Mum of baby dumped in backyard found

21st Jun 2019 11:26 AM | Updated: 12:21 PM

The mother of the newborn baby who was discovered dead in a NSW backyard has been found.

An 18-year-old woman has been identified as the baby's mother and was located in Penrith.

Police were called to a home in Stockton, Newcastle just after 7am on Tuesday following reports a newborn had been found.

The body of the child was reportedly found inside a plastic bag.

"The woman has spoken with police about the birth of her child," NSW Police said in a statement.

"Investigators have ruled out the involvement of any third party."

Police said the owner of the home, who has "no association" to the mother or the child, made the grisly discovery as they wandered their backyard last week.

Authorities are now waiting on the result of a post-mortem examination and forensic testing to decide on how to proceed with injuries.

Due to the volume of forensic evidence involved, inquiries are expected to be prolonged.

Speaking to reporters last week, Newcastle Police Commander Detective Superintendent Brett Greentree urged the mum to come forward so they could help her.

"We have grave concerns for her, she may need medical assistance," Mr Greentree said.

"It is very important we make sure she's OK."

editors picks newborn baby police investigation tragedy

Top Stories

    Devonshire tea vollies sought

    Devonshire tea vollies sought

    News Like scones, jam and cream? Read on

    Teddy's future is in full bloom

    Teddy's future is in full bloom

    News Young Noosa fashion designer continues to wow with his wearable art

    Noosa expo puts electric vehicles in spotlight

    Noosa expo puts electric vehicles in spotlight

    News Transport future on display in Noosa

    Big spend to be ticked on Friday

    Big spend to be ticked on Friday

    News Numbers tipped to be endorsed