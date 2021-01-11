Mum pushes cops on stairs trying to arrest boyfriend

Martika Mariah Mooney was arrested for obstructing a police officer at Mantra Resort, Urangan in November last year.

A Fraser Coast mum pushed police while they were trying to arrest her boyfriend for yelling obscenities from a hotel balcony and throwing tables and chairs at a popular Urangan restaurant.

In Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday, Martika Mariah Mooney pleaded guilty to a charge of obstructing police on November 20 last year.

The court heart police were called to The Dock Bar and Restaurant at Mantra Resort in Urangan in relation to reports a male patron was throwing tables and chairs.

The prosecution said the man was standing on a balcony at the top of the hotel complex as police arrived, yelling obscenities and taunting the officers.

The court heard police went to climb the stairwell when Mooney, the man's girlfriend, tried to stop them at the bottom yelling "leave him alone".

Police told Mooney to stay downstairs and "not interfere with the arrest" but she ignored it and ran in front of the officers.

They then chased her up "several flights of stairs" before they blocked her path, told her not to go any further and took hold of her arm, but she pushed away.

The court heard police were forced to physically restrain Mooney.

Two character references were tendered to court on Mooney's behalf attesting that the behaviour on the night was "totally out of character".

The court heard Mooney had previously worked as a duty manager, has an RSA and RSG, worked full-time and has a child.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge mentioned she had no related history and agreed her actions on the night were "totally out of character".

Mooney was fined $200 and no conviction was recorded.