Mum sentenced for grabbing her daughter by throat

ASSAULT: A mother of four has faced Roma Magistrates Court for drink-driving, possession of dangerous drugs and assault causing bodily harm to her 12-year-old daughter.

A MOTHER has faced court this week for grabbing her 12-year-old daughter by the throat, hitting her on the face and throwing her to the ground several times.

The woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of her daughter, pleaded guilty in the Roma Magistrates Court on Wednesday, June 10, to driving under the influence, possession of dangerous drugs and assault causing bodily harm.

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the court the woman was at home with her four children on April 16.

The mother had been drinking all afternoon and became angry at her 12-year-old daughter when she couldn't find her cannabis.

"The defendant grabbed the victim child by the throat, hit on her the face then threw her on the ground and this happened a further three times," the sergeant said.

"The victim suffered bruising around the throat area, bruised left eye, bruised and swollen lip, carpet burns on the knees and scratches on her shoulder.

"The defendant then has taken a blade and cut her own arm, licked her hand and rubbed blood on to the victim's face and arms."

The court heard the victim ran out of the home in fear. The mother then found her daughter on a nearby street when she drove by, revving the car loudly.

The daughter ran into the nearest home with lights on, seeking refuge, and called police.

Officers attended the family home and found the woman intoxicated and abusive towards them.

The defendant was interviewed by police, and said she couldn't provide her version of events but told police the victim had no reason to lie and didn't deny what had happened.

"The defendant's history shows there has been violent offences before," the sergeant said.

"The behaviour towards her 12-year-old is inexcusable."

The woman's lawyer told the court that she had been diagnosed with a number of mental heath issues.

The lawyer said her defendant had extremely limited memory due to consuming alcohol and cannabis that evening.

"In regards to the assault, she completely blacked out," she said.

"She does accept the version of events and is genuinely remorseful for her actions.

"She is now appropriately medicated and intends to comply with her treatments and has not consumed drugs or alcohol since this offence as it was a big wake up call."

Magistrate Saggers said it was a "very violent assault, coupled with bizarre behaviour with wiping of blood which must be truly frightening for her daughter. In my view it takes it well out of the range of a parental discipline case."

With respect to the assault charge, the magistrate sentenced the defendant to 12 months imprisonment wholly suspended for two years.

For the drink-driving and possession of dangerous drugs charges, the woman was sentenced to two years' probation and was disqualified from driving or obtaining a driver's licence for four months.