Ashtray bulging with cigarettes
Crime

Mum slaps in-law in brawl over ciggies

by JACOB MILEY
29th Nov 2019 9:27 AM
A WOMAN has been fined for slapping her former mother-in-law after "20 years of torment".

Kim Maree Wilton appeared in Townsville Magistrates Court, where she pleaded guilty to serious assault of a person over 60.

The court heard Ms Wilton assaulted her 70-year-old former mother-in-law and grandmother to her three children over cigarettes.

Police Prosecutor Acting Sergeant Tim Madsen said the pair had known each other for 20 years.

He said on January 21, the victim dropped Ms Wilton's 14-year-old son home after two weeks with his grandmother.

"The victim attended, dropped the child off and left," Sgt Madsen said.

"She received a phone call from the defendant, who was in a rage, swearing at the victim in relation to cigarettes that she had found on the child that she believed the victim had purchased for him."

Sgt Madsen said the victim then returned.

"The defendant was verbally abusive towards the victim in relation to the cigarettes … and slapped the victim."

Days after the incident Ms Wilton spoke with police and said she had lost her temper when the assault occurred.

"The defendant cited 20 years of torment from the victim was the reasoning for the assault," Sgt Madsen said.

Defence solicitor Michael Spearman said the incident stemmed from the cigarettes.

"She does acknowledge that she did slap a 70-year-old woman. She is remorseful for that," he said.

Ms Wilton was fined $400. No conviction was recorded.

