Mum solves common air fryer problem

They're fast becoming the cult kitchen item in Australia, but for newbies using their air fryers there's been one annoying problem.

A quick search of air fryer recipes online and you'll find most of them are from the US and in American measurements.

But one mum has come up with a solution, helpfully compiling the cooking times and temperatures for dozens of common foods into one place.

Air fryers are fast becoming a cult kitchen item, but it can be hard to work out how to use them given most recipes are American.

"I needed something with Aussie weights and measurements on it so I have converted a couple of cooking charts from the internet to this with a couple added of your recipes from the group's Facebook," the woman wrote in the Kmart Air Fryer Recipes group.

"Please feel free to use it if it helps you."

The list is divided into categories for vegetables, pork and lam, fish and seafood, chicken, beef, frozen foods and snacks and baking.

It includes cooking temperatures and times for fish fillets, a whole roast chicken and even a cake.

The air fryer cheat sheet has all the measurements you would need. Picture: Facebook

She added that the measures had been "converted to the nearest whole number" and so you should "watch your cooker and know that they are not strict conversions".

"If you can think of anything that should be added please let me know so I can cover as many things as I can," the woman wrote.

The post soon attracted hundreds of comments, with people praising her for sharing the "fabulous" conversions.

"This is a great reference chart," one person wrote, while another added: "Thank you - that takes a bit of guess work out. I bought a Telfal French brand - love it - but the instructions are in French."

"What a hero! I could have done with that two hours ago, trying to figure out how long to cook my whole chicken and at what temperature," another person commented.

Others said the list had inspired them to make more in their air fryer.

"Great will start adding more as I didn't know I could cook so much in it," one commented.

"Wow this is great. I have just acquired a air fryer (not a Kmart one) and this is so handy!" another said.

The list was praised as a game changer. Picture: iStock

WHAT IS AN AIR FRYER?

Air fryers cook meals by circulating hot air around food, creating a crispy outside similar to deep-fried food.

They're popular for cooking some foods faster than a conventional oven as well as not heating up an entire room - an advantage when cooking during summer.

According to Healthline, you can use just one teaspoon of oil to make fries in an air fryer that taste almost identical to the less healthy deep-fried version.

Because of this, the cooking gadget has been labelled as a sneaky way to lose weight - however, one dietitian has warned that it won't magically make unhealthy foods suddenly better.

"If you're using your air fryer to whip up treats all day long, I've got some bad news. You see, a brownie is still a brownie, regardless of how it's cooked," Melissa Meier wrote for body&soul.com.au.

"My suggestion is to simply exercise a little common sense with your air fryer if good health is on your radar - veg, wholegrains and lean proteins are good-for-you everyday foods that can form the basis of a healthy meal, while chocolate, pastry and butter are not."

