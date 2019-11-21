Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Silhouette of Walking Mother and Young Children Holding Hands at
Silhouette of Walking Mother and Young Children Holding Hands at
Crime

Mum spared but dad jailed for kidnapping own sons

by Sean Fewster
21st Nov 2019 12:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FATHER of seven who kidnapped two of his children during a supervised access visit has been jailed, but their mother has been spared prison - and is pregnant yet again.

The couple, who cannot be identified, were sentenced on Thursday in the District Court.

Each had pleaded guilty to two aggravated counts each of sending or taking a child out of jurisdiction.

In October 2018, the father, 34, drove away with both boys - aged three and six - after taking them to wash their hands during a Child Protection Department access visit.

The mother, 23, asked workers where the trio had gone, and then left the building to meet up with them across the road.

Police found the children safe and well at Broken Hill a day later - the couple had packed two cars with all of their belongings, and their dogs, and were headed for Queensland.

Counsel for the couple had urged the court to show leniency, saying the father had acted "impulsively", "spontaneously" and out of "desperation".

They said he believed the two children had been mistreated, and physically injured, while under the supervision of the Department.

The mother, they said, "had no idea" the father would stage a kidnapping.

In sentencing on Thursday, Judge Paul Cuthbertson said both parents had endured "unfortunate" childhoods of their own.

"I accept the submission that the mother did not know (about the kidnapping), although I am extremely suspicious," he said.

"I think it's highly likely she suggested her husband take the boys to wash their hands to give him the opportunity to get the children out.

"She is currently 30 weeks pregnant."

Judge Cuthbertson jailed the father for 1 ½ years, with a 12-month non-parole period, and the mother for 12 months, with an eight-month non-parole period.

He suspended the mother's sentence on condition of a three-year, $100 good behaviour bond.

More Stories

arrest children kidnapped kidnapping parents sentencing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Help for internet fire faults

        Help for internet fire faults

        News A help line has been set up to help Noosa residents who may be experiencing faulty phone and internet lines after the recent bushfires.

        • 21st Nov 2019 11:42 AM
        Anti-development? Not this can-do council

        premium_icon Anti-development? Not this can-do council

        News Council draft annual report shows it’s open for business and jobs are being...