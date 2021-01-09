Mum speaks of heartbreaking final moments with little Skyla

THE heartbroken mother of a little girl who drowned in a backyard pool accident has told how she sat by her daughter's bedside and read her her favourite book after doctors said she couldn't be saved.

Skyla Livingston, who was three weeks away from her second birthday, was found in the family's Emerald pool on Thursday evening after she got through a faulty pool gate.

She was rushed to hospital but doctors could not save her.

Little Skyla who drowned in a backyard pool at Emerald. Photo: Supplied

"She was a very bubbly girl with a big attitude and was high on life," her mother Bel Perry told The Courier-Mail.

"She loved The Wiggles and spending time with her siblings. Her favourite activity was being anywhere her dad was. She followed him everywhere.

"They loved swimming together especially, and spent hours in the pool together."

Little Skyla followed her dad David around everywhere. Picture: Supplied

Ms Perry said shortly before 7.30pm on Thursday, Skyla went through an unlocked door and managed to get into the family's swimming pool.

"(She) managed to get the pool gate open, which council has deemed faulty - the latch wasn't working," she said.

" (Skyla) drowned in the pool. We rang Triple-0 at 7.30pm and they managed to get her pulse back at the hospital after working on her."

David Livingston, Bel Perry and Skyla Livingston. Picture: Supplied

But soon after, doctors gave the family the heartbreaking news that Skyla had been oxygen deprived for too long and had no brain function.

"They called it at 8.30pm," Ms Perry said.

"Emerald Hospital was amazing and let us sit with her for as long as we wanted. I read her her favourite book."

Skyla Livingston in her backyard. Picture: Supplied

She said leaving her daughter at the hospital had been incredibly difficult.

Ms Perry said Skyla was the second youngest of eight children.

"She has a seven-month-old brother Alex and the day she died, she started saying his name and calling him `Ali'," she said.

"She loved watching Monsters Inc and watched it daily.

"She was always dragging around her little shopping trolley, bouncing on the trampoline, swimming and playing in water.

Little Skyla loved ice cream. Picture: Supplied

"She had a huge attitude (and) was just starting to fold her arms when she didn't want to do something."

A relative, Amber Saron, said the family was devastated by the tragedy.

"She was the cutest little girl and everyone absolutely adored her," Ms Saron told The Courier-Mail.

"Smiled like no other and was always eating ice cream because it was her favourite.

"Our whole family (is) so upset about this whole incident."

Skyla had an infectious smile.

Ms Saron said Ms Perry is "an amazing mother".

"(They are) the most loveable and kindest kids she (has) brought them up to be.

"I am so proud of what she has done, even though … this just put a rock in our family.

" (Skyla) will be loved and fly high with her wings wide.

"Aunty Bel always tried her best to aim for the stars and do the best for her children.

"The way she brings up her kids is absolutely charming.

"None of us wanted this to happen but I know that from hereon, Aunty Bel will keep striving for the stars and teaching her kids very valuable things in life."

Police have said there were no suspicious circumstances and that a report would be prepared for the coroner.