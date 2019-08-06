Mum stayed with girl’s body ‘for days’

A mum has spent the past few days in hospital recovering from her injuries and heartbreak after discovering her 11-year-old daughter had died in their Queensland home.

Sophie Smith is believed to have died from natural causes some time last week inside the family's Mount Cotton home, south of Brisbane, and was found by her mum Nicole.

Friends and family have paid tribute to Sophie.

Sophie's dad Edward, a fly-in, fly-out worker, reportedly raised the alarm with neighbours after he hadn't heard from the "inseparable" mother and daughter for days.

The neighbour rushed to the family's house on Thursday night about 6pm to find Sophie's body and Nicole lying injured.

The mum remained in hospital yesterday in a stable condition with unspecified injuries believed to be self-inflicted.

News.com.au understands Sophie's school also contacted the family after the 11-year-old missed a number of days last week.

Detectives are still investigating Sophie's death and are still treating it as "non-suspicious".

Neighbours of the Smith family have reportedly told detectives a heartbroken Nicole stayed in the family's home for a "number of days" before they were found on Thursday.

Nicole Smith was rushed to hospital. Picture: Facebook

Immediately after news of Sophie's death spread around the rural community, a GoFundMe was set up for the 11-year-old's funeral and to support the parents.

The page, which describes Sophie as a "beautiful, gentle, kind soul", is expected to hit its $10,000 goal today.

The fundraiser, which was set up by family friend Felicia Baker, paid tribute to Sophie.

"Sophie was a beautiful, gentle, kind soul and very much loved," the page reads.

"At only 11 years old, heaven has gained an angel. She was bright and bubbly, loved her family and adored her dog Daisy.

"Mum is still in hospital, Dad is of course filled with shock and grief. He had been working away to try and get ahead and support his family.

"We are close friends of the family and wanted to do something to help alleviate the financial burden, now is not the time to be worrying about how to pay funeral costs, rent and the general bills that keep on coming.

"With some encouragement, Ed has given us permission to create this fundraiser and all funds will be going to the Smith family.

"Funeral arrangements are yet to be confirmed and we are hoping to reach our goal as quickly as possible, so the funds are on hand for the family when the time comes."

Police said the death was ‘non-suspicious’.

Sophie's dad Edward also paid tribute to his daughter on the fundraising page.

"We now have a guardian angel looking over us," Mr Smith said.

"Nicky and I have a huge void in our hearts and a part of our lives is missing. Thank you so much for your kind words and support.

"Details for Sophie's funeral will be announced as soon as possible. Please bear with us."

Sophie was taken for an autopsy on Friday.

A police spokesman previously told news.com.au that investigators hoped the autopsy would give them a "few more answers and a few more lines of inquiry".

A family friend previously told the Courier-Mailthe mother and daughter were "inseparable".

"(Nicole) is such a beautiful mum, I can't imagine her without her daughter," the friend said.

"Her whole world was Sophie, her life is her daughter. She is a charitable, lovely lady."

Other family and friends are beginning to mourn the beloved 11-year-old.

"I am heartbroken for you, as my kids are for the loss of their friend. Sophie will never be forgotten and is missed terribly. God be with you and your family," Juss Mortensen wrote.

"I knew Sophie, she was a beautiful, loving and caring young girl, so happy and bouncy. The Unicorn girl and her mum Nicole and her were inseparable," Kerri Vidler said.

"It pains me so much to think what Mum, Dad and other family and close friends are going through. I just want them all to have something they don't need to worry about and by donating it's the only one thing I can do for them. RIP Sophie, fly high with the angels."

Sophie and her mum were “inseparable”, friends say.

Cleveland Detective Inspector Owen Elloy said officers were continuing to investigate the incident but did not think Sophie's death was suspicious or an accident.

"Obviously, it's a very sad event, and it's not something at this point in time we believe is suspicious," Insp Elloy said last week.

A report is being prepared for the coroner.

If you or anyone you know needs help, please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636. In an emergency, call triple-0