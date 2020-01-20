'Mum stole my husband and got pregnant'

A woman has revealed the moment her partner walked out on her and their baby - only to start a new life with her mother.

Lauren Wall, 34, from London, UK, said she would never forgive her mother following the betrayal.

Her mum Julie had paid £15,000 ($A28,000) for the couple's dream wedding and even joined them on the honeymoon, The Sun reports.

Lauren, then 19, thought all her dreams were coming true when she walked down the aisle with airport worker Paul White while her mum was beaming proudly at her in August 2004.

The couple had been together just over two years, with their daughter arriving in March.

Lauren says she fancied Paul "instantly" and knew she had to marry him, she told The Mirror.

Lauren says time is a great healer. Picture: Facebook

"Although we hadn't planned a family so soon, when our daughter was born we were thrilled," Lauren said.

The pair had a lavish church wedding five months later, even inviting Lauren's mum along to their week-long honeymoon in Devon as a thank you for footing the bill.

But, Lauren says, three weeks after they returned Paul was like a different person.

Paul would disappear for hours and became "protective" over his phone.

Not long after, Lauren's sister discovered saucy texts between Julie and Paul when she borrowed her mum's phone.

Julie with Lauren's ex-husband, Paul. Picture: Facebook

After agonising over whether to come clean, she eventually told a heartbroken Lauren, who confronted the adulterous pair.

"Mum denied everything, saying, 'You're crazy!' When I confronted Paul he went white as a sheet - and refused to let me see his phone," Lauren said.

Paul walked out just days later and Lauren was left heartbroken.

Describing her anguish, she said: "I felt like my world had ended. I was a 19-year-old kid with a kid."

Julie tried to reach out to her daughter Lauren a few times, but she says the pair's relationship is still tough. Picture: Facebook

Things moved quickly between Paul and Julie - one minute Lauren heard they had moved in together and the next she spotted her mum walking down the street cradling a swollen belly.

"When I saw her in the street and noticed she had a bump, my mind raced. She clutched her stomach and told me, 'It's a cyst'. I felt so sick, I went home and destroyed all the photos of our wedding," Lauren said.

"I couldn't believe the two people I loved and trusted most in the world could betray me like this.

"It was sick. It's one of the worst things a mum can do to a daughter."

Lauren attended her ex-husband's wedding to her own mother for their daughter's sake. Picture: Facebook

'I'LL NEVER FORGIVE HER'

"Paul may have been a gutless groom but she's my mum. She's meant to love and protect me above all others," she added.

At this point, Lauren knew she had to be her own Prince Charming and set about getting a divorce and working on making herself happy.

Incredibly, Lauren even managed to attend Paul and Julie's wedding - for the sake of her daughter - in 2006.

She explains how her mum had tried to reach out a few times, once ambushing her in a car and another time writing her a letter, but Lauren couldn't face it.

She says what happened to her will affect her for the rest of her life. Picture: Facebook

Although the pair do get on better now - things are still difficult.

Lauren still has to speak to Paul as he's married to her mum - and she's asked him to explain to their daughter, but he says it's "forgotten" now.

But now, Lauren is happy with a new partner and expecting her fourth child.

Julie, 53, said: "We are married. We didn't have an affair. We are married and that's it." Paul, now 35, declined to comment.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission