Mum to face trial for alleged attempted murder of daughter

A mum will go to trial over the alleged attempted murder of her four-year-old daughter.

A Sunshine Coast mum has been formally charged with the alleged attempted murder of her four-year-old daughter, a court heard.

Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin formally charged the mother-of-three for the attempt to murder - domestic violence offence in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Friday.

She will go to trial in the Brisbane Supreme Court on a date yet to be announced, the court heard.

Represented by defence lawyer Noel Woodall, the woman said she did not wish to say anything and did not enter any pleas.

Court documents revealed that police allege the woman placed her daughter inside her car in the garage of a Mudjimba home, placed a towel under the door at the entrance of the garage and left the car running on July 26 last year.

It is also alleged the woman sent a text to her sister which said "(The child) is nearly gone and me too … gasing our selves (sic)" before a second message was sent saying "Good night beautiful".

The woman cannot be identified to protect her alleged victim.

In August last year, Maroochydore Magistrates Court heard the defendant and her child were found unconscious in the running car after she left a note.

Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin said in court at that time the evidence against the woman was strong and she would likely spend time in custody if found guilty.

Both the defendant and the daughter woke and suffered "no ill-effect".

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. The Suicide Call Back service is on 1300 659 467.