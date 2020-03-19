Mum urges people to remember anti-bullying message

KEY MESSAGE: Dee Strong with one of her anti-bullying shirts for kids. Photo: Rob Williams

AS EVENTS are cancelled and postponed across the nation due to the coronavirus pandemic, one Fernvale mother is eager to ensure the message of a national event isn't forgotten.

The National Day of Action against Bullying and Violence, due to take place in the form of activities in schools tomorrow, has been postponed.

The government event promotes kindness in schools by reminding students to say "no way" to bullying.

Dee Strong, whose child studies at Fernvale State School, said, while the NDA was officially postponed, the message itself should not be forgotten.

"Every day you hear of a friend's child that's may be getting bullied at school and it's heartbreaking to hear," Dee said.

"The teachers in schools are always doing the best they can but there's always more you can do."

A few years ago, Dee began making shirts in the NDA's official orange for schoolchildren to wear in support of the day's message.

Students at Fernvate State School and a number of others in the region will still be wearing orange for NDA tomorrow.

"It's important to promote kindness with kids as well as teaching them manners - kindness is contagious," Dee said.

"Especially at the moment with what is happening (with COVID-19)."

She said she hoped parents would lead the way in promoting the message this Friday.

"To show random acts of kindness in front of their kids because that's what teaches them," she said.

She said it was also important to give children tools to cope with bullying.

"Every child goes through bullying at school but it's about teaching children how to cope," she said.

"You're not going to eliminate it, but if you give them the tools to deal with it, they can come out the other end stronger."

In a statement, Bullying No Way, managed by Safe and Supportive School Communities Working Group which also runs NDA, said the decision to postpone the event was made to prioritise the health and safety of students, staff and school communities.

A new date has not yet been set.