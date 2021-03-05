Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
QLD_SM_NEWS_BLK_20JUN20(2)
QLD_SM_NEWS_BLK_20JUN20(2)
Health

Mum who fought for entitlements loses battle with cancer

by Nilsson Jones
5th Mar 2021 5:10 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A terminally ill Gold Coast mother who took her employer to court over long-service-leave entitlements has lost her battle with cancer.

Sandra Brant, 41, made headlines last year when, during court proceedings, she was ordered to provide further evidence she was sick.
Mrs Brant, who had stage-four bowel cancer, was seeking $30,000 in long-service leave from the company, which is embroiled in several court actions, including one involving Mrs Brant's sister-in-law, former Hi-5 entertainer Lauren Brant.
Mrs Brant, the wife of former BLK chief executive Tyron Brant, said at the time she was disgusted by the company's actions.

 

 

Her death was announced on her Instagram account today.

"At 10.20am on 4 March 2021, our beautiful Sandra Rosemary Brant, grew her wings at the young age of 41," it said.
"Sandra lived, always with the most beautiful smile, and acted on what brought her heart joy.

"She absolutely loved her husband Tyron, son Connor and daughter Allegra, with her whole being."
Lauren Brant posted the same statement to her Instagram page.
"Sandra was strong and graceful through her suffering and inspired us all," she said.
"Funeral details to celebrate and honour our Sandy will be announced soon."

 

 

Sandra Brant with children Allegra and Connor last year
Sandra Brant with children Allegra and Connor last year

 

 

Originally published as Mum who fought for entitlements loses battle with cancer

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

bowel cancer court court action entitlements illness sickness

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        11 major projects to shape Noosa’s future

        Premium Content 11 major projects to shape Noosa’s future

        Business From a health hub to housing estates and a surfer-friendly holiday stay, here are the projects poised to shape the Coast’s tourism hotspot in the years to come.

        Point breaks the pick for swells whipped up by Cyclone Niran

        Premium Content Point breaks the pick for swells whipped up by Cyclone Niran

        Weather Hazardous warnings could be put in place for the Sunshine Coast

        Queensland’s medical experts want baby killer Folbigg freed

        Premium Content Queensland’s medical experts want baby killer Folbigg freed

        Crime Queensland doctors back new medical theory to free Kathleen Folbigg

        What’s driving Qld’s (slow) return to pre-COVID economy

        Premium Content What’s driving Qld’s (slow) return to pre-COVID economy

        Business Qld has been slower to bounce back from COVID recession