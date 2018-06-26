Mumpreneurs grow business

DELIVERING: Joanne Wilkinson with Joey and Ros Whately with Zero.

DELIVERING: Joanne Wilkinson with Joey and Ros Whately with Zero. Caitlin Zerafa

FINDING a job can be difficult and two local women and long-time friends know the struggle after being stay-at-home mums for more than 18 years.

Their answer - create a pet food delivery business.

Mutley's Meals on Wheels is the idea of Joanne Wilkinson, ex-racehorse jockey and mother-of-two.

After being a stay-at-home mum since 1997, Joanne, an ex-Peregian local, was wondering what to do next.

"I was blessed to have had the luxury to stay at home with the kids but now that job is done and all of a sudden you have a big gap to fill,” she said.

"I began to brainstorm what I was going to do.”

It was a similar story for Peregian mother Ros Whately, whose background was in the world of public relations and marketing.

"We have come full circle,” Ros said.

"I was lucky enough I didn't have to work but I still kept busy and was a 'professional volunteer' at school and dancing.

"Being a mum was the hardest thing to do, every mother would know that, but now it was time to start working.

"Trying to find work or someone who wants to employ us at our age was hard.

"Most jobs are for younger people or at a supermarket checkout and we could have done something like that but we wanted something more worthwhile.”

"It was so difficult and disheartening finding a job and I was getting annoyed,” Joanne added.

Both women eventually found jobs in a pet food and supply store, and Joanne being an animal lover, saw more potential and a niche opportunity.

"I toyed with Mutley's Meals on Wheels,” Joanne said.

"I am very fussy about the quality of pet food and healthy, raw food for them,” she said.

In early 2017, Joanne started up Mutley's on the side delivering pet food to the Moreton Bay region.

"I sold my car and drove in the delivery van to try and get the business up and running,” she said.

"After eight months I thought this is going really well.”

The business they worked at suddenly closed and both women found themselves with no work, and Joanne, no supplier for Mutley's.

"It was massive, all of a sudden there was all these people who didn't have any dog food,” Ros said.

"So I decided to find another supplier and make Mutley's bigger,” Ros said.

Joanne runs Mutley's from her Valdora property and brought Ros on board to help expand.

After testing various suppliers, the duo found one matching their beliefs on healthy, holistic pet food.

"It is so important that people feed their dog, and cats, healthy food, it shows in an animal and quality is important to us.”

"There are a lot of products in the supermarkets that people feed their animals and then they end up at the vets often because of what they are eating.”

Mutley's deliver raw, preservative and additive free dog and cat food made locally in Brisbane, in frozen, pre-portioned packages for convenience.

Now with more than 200 clients, Mutley's Meals on Wheels is beginning to thrive.

"It's been ticking over and slowly growing, growing, growing,” Ros said.

"To do well you have to have a good product and customer service.”

"People lives are so busy, everyone wants service and convenience and people love home delivery.”

The duo have had positive feedback so far and help from friends, family and a business mentor.

"Running a business is hard work but we have created jobs for ourselves and we are supporting the local pet community,” Joanne said.

"Now we are looking after ourselves, are happy and get to be our own boss, which at our age is fantastic,” Ros said.

Mutley's delivers to the Sunshine Coast and Moreton Bay regions Wednesday to Friday weekly or fortnightly depending on location.

"We know each customer personally and each dog gets a little treat when we deliver,” Ros said.

For Mutley's product range and delivery details visit www.mmow.com.au.